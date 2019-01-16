It’s time to start thinking about getting ready to face another winter storm here in the Maritimes.

A Pacific low-pressure system will crash into the western mountain ranges early Thursday. The low will then reorganize and be guided east by a southerly branch of the jet stream (strong winds high up in the atmosphere). The low will then reach the boundary between cold Arctic air over the continent and mild-Atlantic ocean air on Saturday. The developing storm will then follow that boundary north, up the eastern seaboard, and into the Maritimes Sunday. A fresh shot of cold Arctic air breaking down from the north will further strengthen the storm as it moves through our area into the start of next week.

As always, with our marine environment, who sees what in the region will depend on the path the storm takes. Currently, this looks most likely to be up the Bay of Fundy or through southern New Brunswick. Typically, with that storm path, a change from snow to heavy rain would be experienced for most of Nova Scotia. Southern New Brunswick across Prince Edward Island would start as heavy snow before significant mixing in of ice pellets or rain. Central and northern New Brunswick would remain on the colder side of the storm and experience mostly heavy snow, with some mixing of ice pellets or rain still possible. Details of how much snow or rain any given community could experience won’t be known with a high degree of certainty until late this week, and could even see a change in forecasts issued Saturday.

There is high confidence in the forecast that this will be a Sunday-into-Monday weather event. There will be a quick and significant fall in temperatures following the passage of the storm Monday into Tuesday, so wet or slushy surfaces will freeze solid.

We have a good lead time with this storm and there are some reasonable precautions you can take, including:

Ensure that your emergency kit is stocked and accessible. This kit should allow you to go at least 72 hours with power or running water. This is not unique to this storm. Given our frequency of severe-weather events, everyone should be prepared year-round with this type of kit. Information on putting together an emergency kit can be found at: https://www.getprepared.gc.ca/cnt/kts/index-en.aspx.

Take some time to ensure that drainage systems on and near your property are clear of snow and ice. This is especially important for those that may see heavy rain from this storm, which again looks mostly likely for Nova Scotia and parts of southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Ensure that your sump pump is accessible and in working order.

Be prepared to adjust travel plans Sunday through Tuesday. Regardless of changes in the forecast, this weather system will have a significant impact on travel for the region.