Kalin’s Call: Weather whiplash with record highs gives way to Novem-brrr
What a weekend for temperatures in the Maritimes!
RECORD BREAKER
Several weather stations in all three Maritime provinces set new records for high temperatures for a Nov. 5 and a Nov. 6. You can find two images mapping some of the new records set on both Saturday and Sunday below. There were a number of standouts though. For example, on Sunday all-time November high temperature records were set at Grand Manan, Miscou Island, and St. Stephen in New Brunswick. Likewise, all-time temperature records were set at Halifax International, Kentville, and Debert in Nova Scotia. Some of the previous temperature records had been standing for quite some time. The Charlottetown record of 20.8 on Sunday broke the standing record of 18.9, which was set back in 1938.
New high temperature records have been set in the region for a Nov. 5.
New high temperature records have been set in the region for a Nov. 6.
TUESDAY TUMBLE
Alas, what goes up must come down. A cold front from the west crosses the Maritimes Monday evening. Northwest winds behind the front will draw colder air out of northern Quebec into the Maritimes for Tuesday. Low temperatures fall into the low-to-mid single digits for most Monday night and, for most, that’s where temperatures will hold through the day Tuesday. That could be considered “seasonably chilly” for this time of the year. Adding an extra bite to the air in November will be a high and gusty wind. Expect widespread wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts for P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia reaching as high as 80 km/h. Marine Atlantic ferry services between Cape Breton and Newfoundland have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday morning. They also note that service is likely to be disrupted Tuesday night. The Confederation Bridge also notes that restrictions of traffic may occur on Tuesday due to the wind.
Tuesday will not only a seasonably chilly day, but a windy one as well.
LUNAR ECLIPSE
Need a reason to set an early morning alarm for Tuesday? How about a total lunar eclipse! Earth’s shadow will be cast over a setting full moon Tuesday morning as it sets towards the western horizon. We won’t get the full show out of this one though due to the moon setting during the eclipse. We’ll be able to see pretty much up to maximum eclipse, but will miss out on the eclipse ending as the moon will be below the western horizon at that point. The reddish tinge the moon takes on during the eclipse means it is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon.” The next viewable total lunar eclipse will be March 14, 2025.
Viewing conditions look decent. Expect a partly cloudy sky in northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Just a few clouds present in other parts of the Maritimes. Dress warm as temperatures will be down in the low-to-mid single digits and a northwest wind will gusting 40 to 60 km/h. If you happen to capture some images or video of the eclipse, I’d love to see them. Send them to kalin.mitchell@bellmedia.ca.
A lunar eclipse is viewable early Tuesday morning as the moon sets on the western horizon. Viewable up to maximum eclipse after which the moon will be below the horizon.
