Kayaker found dead near Blacks Harbour identified as Florida man
The RCMP is investigating after the body of a kayaker was found in waters near Grand Manan, N.B. (Google Maps)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 1:35PM ADT
The RCMP say a kayaker whose body was found near Blacks Harbour, N.B., has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Florida.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Police say the man drowned and foul play has been ruled out in his death.
Police received a report shortly before 7 a.m. Friday that a man’s body had been found along with a kayak and brought on board a boat belonging to Cooke Aquaculture.
Police say the body was found near The Wolves – a group of islands between Blacks Harbour, N.B., and Grand Manan, N.B.
The body was turned over to police and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf.