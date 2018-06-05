

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a kayaker whose body was found near Blacks Harbour, N.B., has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Florida.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the man drowned and foul play has been ruled out in his death.

Police received a report shortly before 7 a.m. Friday that a man’s body had been found along with a kayak and brought on board a boat belonging to Cooke Aquaculture.

Police say the body was found near The Wolves – a group of islands between Blacks Harbour, N.B., and Grand Manan, N.B.

The body was turned over to police and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf.