'Keep those conversations going': Movember campaign kicks off in support of men's health
Men across the world are participating in Movember, a campaign that raises money and awareness for men's health.
During the month of November, men are asked to grow and groom a moustache to start conversations about prostate and testicular cancers, as well as mental health.
The event started in Australia in 2003 and other countries, including Canada in 2007, joined over time.
To date, the campaign has raised millions of dollars to help men stay healthy.
Mike Milloy, a Movember champion, has been taking part in the campaign since it started in Canada. He said he first heard about it from a friend in Australia.
"She had heard about it when it had first started and said, 'You should get on this. This is really good.' And then I learned more about it and more about how it was benefiting men's health and how there weren't a lot of men's health charities out there, so I thought, this is a great thing," said Milloy.
"And then, the more I got involved in it, the more I realized how many families and how many people's lives these causes touch. So, every year it becomes a more and more worthwhile cause to be involved with."
Milloy believes the campaign has opened new doors for men to feel more comfortable talking about their health.
"I think one of the things that Movember wants to do is start conversations, so destigmatize the idea of your own health, whether that's your physical health or your mental health," he said. "Encouraging men to take care of their bodies, and when something's not feeling right or not looking right, to take action there and not feel bad about it, and not try to just tough it out."
People can take part in the campaign in different ways. Milloy suggests visiting the Movember website and signing up.
"You can choose to grow a moustache, you can choose to incorporate daily activity into your lifestyle, you can host a 'mo-ment' and get those conversations started, or you can kind of 'mow' your own way and take whatever it is that you do best and do that," said Milloy. "You know, keep those conversations going and get some fundraising going on."
Since 2003, the campaign has funded more than 1,200 men's health projects, including for mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Milloy says the mental health aspect is a key factor in the campaign.
"The more we can recognize that mental health is an issue in our daily lives, whether that's poor mental health or good mental health, the more we can understand when things change," he said.
More information on the Movember campaign can be found online.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
Windsor mayor, Mendicino texted about Emergencies Act before it was invoked: document
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., will testify today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockading streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers' strike continues as Ford makes offer to union
The Ontario education workers' strike has entered a second week leaving thousands of students out of the classroom.
-
GO bus service suspended as operators, station attendants, and other workers walk off the job
GO bus service has been suspended as roughly 2,200 bus operators, station attendants, and other employees have gone on strike.
Calgary
-
Snow hinders morning commute in and around Calgary
Recent snowfall made for a slow Monday morning commute on Calgary roads.
-
Vans go up in flames in southeast parking lot
An investigation is underway into a Sunday night fire in a southeast Calgary parking lot that saw two vans reduced to charred frames.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast; largely sunny and cold
The snow will drop, the cold wave will stick around.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 10:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 10:30 A.M. | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepping down: reports
Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP), is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning. The news conference begins at 10:30.
-
Quebec's controversial secularism law to be debated before appeals court Monday
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown leaves man in his 30s in critical condition
A man in his thirties is in critical condition following a stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown Sunday night, in the Ville-Marie borough. Police say a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. concerning an incident on the corner of Clark and De La Gauchetière Streets.
Edmonton
-
Morinville hotel fire displaces 2 dozen people
Two dozen people staying at a hotel outside of Edmonton were displaced by a fire Sunday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: More snow, mid-week temps to hit -20s
Get set for a full day of snow in the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
-
'Cars doing 360s smashing into each other': Junior hockey team OK after QE II crash
A bus carrying a local Junior A hockey team was among the dozens of vehicles involved in crashes south of Edmonton on Highway 2 due to poor winter driving conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Crash on the Brady, Paris Street intersection in Sudbury
Sudbury police say motorists downtown should expect delays after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brady and Paris Street.
-
Hydro One continues working to restore power in the northeast
Power line repair crews continue to work to restore power Monday to hundreds in the northeast after strong winds downed trees causing outages for nearly 100,000 customers in Ontario over the weekend.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
Blaze at former LPH barn forces traffic delays
A fire on the former site of the London Psychiatric Hospital (LPH) caused minor damage and significant traffic disruption.
-
Windsor mayor, Mendicino texted about Emergencies Act before it was invoked: document
The mayor of Windsor, Ont., will testify today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockading streets around Parliament Hill and several border crossings.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with eight weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly $6M investment to improve Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is investing nearly $6 million to upgrade the Trans-Canada Highway and improve efficiency on this interprovincial and international trade route.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford offers to rescind education law if union members return to class
Premier Doug Ford said he is willing to rescind the legislation that made the Ontario education workers' strike illegal if their union is willing to stop their mass walkout.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa, eastern Ontario schools closed for second day by CUPE 'political protest'
Dozens of schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are closed to in-person learning for a second day today, as education workers continue their "political protest" against the Ontario government.
-
Plenty of sunshine to start the work week in Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C today.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Vancouver
-
'This is hate': West Vancouver homeowners, local MLA want racist land covenants removed
West Vancouver homeowners calling for the removal of what they describe as hateful and dehumanizing land covenants now have an ally in MLA Karin Kirkpatrick who is asking the province to take action and remove the racist language from official documents.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Cyclists want new park board to reconsider removing bike lane in Vancouver's Stanley Park
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Stanley Park Sunday, pedalling through rain and sleet to show their support for a controversial bike lane.
Regina
-
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with eight weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
Vancouver Island
-
North Island Mountie resigned before he could be punished in misconduct investigation
A former Vancouver Island Mountie harassed a subordinate and abused his authority, but resigned from the force before he could be punished for it, according to a recently published disciplinary decision.
-
2 rescued from sinking boat in Port Alberni, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Alberni say they rescued two people whose boat sank in local waters Saturday afternoon.
-
Weather statement predicts possible pockets of 'heavy snow' on Vancouver Island
Special weather statements have been issued for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island due to the potential for "localized pockets of heavy snow" on Monday.