HALIFAX -- Physical-distancing is an important measure to help keep seniors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that distance can lead to feelings of isolation for our older population.

Simon Sherry is a psychologist in Halifax. He’s says he’s been worried about lonely seniors for some time.

“I am concerned about seniors as they represent an especially vulnerable group during our pandemic,” says Sherry.

“Prior to our pandemic many seniors were already reporting a sense of loneliness and disconnection.”

Now, seniors like Northwood Resident Leslie Arseneault have even more limits on their contact with the outside world.

“I'm having a rough time. It's hard not being able to see your family and get out and around, I'm not used to this,” says Arsenault.

Northwood, a long-term care home in Halifax, has implemented a telephone-based program to help combat that loneliness.

Get Connected allows volunteers to register for weekly chats with seniors.

The program had 37 volunteers before the pandemic began. That number has now grown to 103. However, organizers are still looking for volunteers to help meet the demand.

If you would like to participate in Get Connected call 902-454-3353 or send an email to getconnected@nwood.ns.ca.