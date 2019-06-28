

CTV Atlantic





Parks Canada will be closing parts of Nova Scotia’s Kejimkujik National Park Seaside over the Canada Day long weekend due to increased black bear activity.

The Kejimkujik Seaside area of the park will be closing at 5:00 p.m. Friday, and will remain closed until at least Monday, said Parks Canada in a press release.

Visitors on Friday will only be permitted in the park from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. if they are in a group of three or more people, and don’t bring their pets.

Parks Canada also recommends that visitors to the park carry noise-makers and bear spray to reduce the risk of interaction with bears.

If visitors do see a bear, the federal organization says that visitors should:

1. Face the animal

2. Make noise

3. Raise arms to make yourself look bigger

4. Back off slowly

5. Report the incident to the Parks Canada Duty Officer at 902-682-2598

The main area of Kejimkujik National Park will remain open over the weekend.

Parks Canada says the black bear population at Kejimikujik Seaside is healthy due to the undisturbed habitat and abundant food supply.