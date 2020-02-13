HALIFAX -- A Kentville, N.S., man is facing sex charges involving a female youth following an investigation by the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team.

Police say they launched an investigation on Jan. 9 and arrested a suspect without incident on Monday.

Bradley Lloyd Clarke, 38, is facing the following charges:

sexual assault

obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18

luring a child

sexual interference

trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine)

trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Clarke was released from custody and is due back in Kentville provincial court on March 17.

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Team led the investigation, with assistance from Kings District RCMP and the Kentville Police Service.