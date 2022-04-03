Keswick, N.B. RCMP search for missing seven-year-old girl

Keswick, N.B., RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a seven-year-old girl from English Settlement, N.B.

According to police, Emily Ross was last seen around 9:30 a.m., near English Settlement Road on Sunday.

Police say it is believed she had been walking outside with her sister and dog. Emily's sister has been located.

She is described to be about four-foot tall, light brown hair, and last seen wearing a red winter jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are to contact Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300.