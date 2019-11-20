FREDERICTON -- After weeks of saying he wanted to wait until the next provincial election, New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers now says he'll run in the riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe when a byelection is called.

As late as last week, Vickers was shying away from running in a byelection, saying he wanted to run in his home riding of Miramichi when a general election is held.

Vickers said given the Progressive Conservative government's minority status in the legislature, he expected a general election was likely to happen before the byelections in Shediac and St. Croix.

But Liberal caucus chair Jean-Claude D'Amours says it now appears the byelections will be called first after all.

Vickers was acclaimed as Liberal leader in April.

Shediac Bay-Dieppe had been held by former leader Brian Gallant, who resigned his seat this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.