Kidnapped American boy may be in New Brunswick: FBI

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation says a kidnapped boy from Florida may be in New Brunswick.

Jorge “JoJo” Morales Jr. was last seen on Aug. 27 at his mother’s home in Miami, Fl.

The Miami-Dade Police Department says the six-year-old was picked up by his paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales, and his father, Jorge Morales, failed to return him – violating a court order.

His mother, Yanet Conception, reported the incident to police and a Missing Child Alert was issued for the boy on Aug. 31, which was later upgraded to an Amber Alert in the state of Florida.

Conception says JoJo is on the autism spectrum and has difficulty communicating sometimes.

He is described as Hispanic, three-feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, the U.S. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) posted to Facebook what it says is new surveillance video of the boy.

It says the video shows JoJo, his father and JoJo's paternal grandmother at a Walgreens store in Houlton, Maine.

The NCMEC says Jorge Morales, 45, and Lilliam Pena Morales, 68, are wanted on a felony charge of interfering with the custody and concealing of a minor.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information leading to their arrests.

The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to JoJo's recovery and safe return. They also say he may be in Maine or eastern Canada.

Last month, the New Brunswick RCMP shared to their social media accounts a Miami-Dade Police Department poster with information about JoJo’s case.

The RCMP said they continued to monitor the situation and that it did not “meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert message in our jurisdiction.”

The Saint John Police Force also shared a similar post Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Miami FBI Field Office at 754-703-2000.