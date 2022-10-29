Kidnapped American boy may be in New Brunswick: FBI

Jorge “JoJo” Morales Jr. was last seen Aug. 27 at his mother’s home in Miami, Fl. (Source: FBI) Jorge “JoJo” Morales Jr. was last seen Aug. 27 at his mother’s home in Miami, Fl. (Source: FBI)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

Russia announced Saturday that it will move to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices.

A local resident buys food products over a shop counter, lit by a candle, on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island