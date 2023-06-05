Kiefer Sutherland’s whisky brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts

A whisky brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.

Sutherland first came to the Maritimes last week to promote the Red Bank brand, posing for photos with fans and signing whisky bottles in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

He then announced on Friday his focus in Nova Scotia was shifting to raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross.

“We were going to cancel all of our meetings and then we realized that this was kind of an opportunity that we could do some fundraising and try and raise some money,” Sutherland said in an exclusive interview with CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

“I’m terribly sorry for the trouble that you’re going through and know that your neighbours and your fellow Nova Scotians and Canadians are going to do everything they can to try and help you,” he added.

The Red Bank team hosted a private event in the Halifax area Friday night to raise the funds.

A message posted to the brand’s Instagram account Sunday said it surpassed the $100,000 donation mark within 24 hours.

Red Bank added its contribution “will be directed towards supporting the Nova Scotia wildfires relief efforts through a donation to The Canadian Red Cross.”

Sutherland filmed his first movie “The Bay Boy” in Glace Bay, N.S., when he was a teenager and his father, fellow actor Donald Sutherland, was born in Saint John, N.B.