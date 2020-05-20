HALIFAX -- Another Maritime university is taking their instruction online.

The University of King’s College in Halifax will be offering its courses on-line in September with hopes that some in-person teaching may be delivered in the winter term.

Students will be able to continue taking any course at King’s they want to take through distance learning.

King’s is also working on a plan to reopen campus to first allow staff and faculty, and then students, to once again allowed to physically be on campus.