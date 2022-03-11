Kings County council reverses decision to close Greenwich, N.S. fire department
The Kings County council in Nova Scotia has reversed its decision to close the Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department in Greenwich, N.S., after pushback from the community and department members.
The department was set to close April 1, and the nearby Wolfville Fire Department would have taken on fire duties for the area.
On Thursday, council voted to rescind their decision and keep the department open until a new fire station is built. The new station will serve both Wolfville and Greenwich fire districts.
Currently, the fire stations are located 4.7 kilometres apart.
The decision to combine the two fire districts came from a recommendation in a fire services review, commissioned by Kings County to examine fire services in the area.
Greenwich fire filed legal action against Kings County’s decision to close the department — saying they weren’t consulted prior to the decision.
Greenwich Fire Chief Jason Ripley says he’s pleased with the decision and will consult with their lawyer on the next steps regarding the legal action.
The department has nearly 40 members and has been operating in Greenwich since 1933.
Ripely says the department responds to roughly 100 calls per year.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread
The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent 'any potential spills' that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters.
Mariupol under siege: MP describes 'mousetrap' as terror and hunger grip city
Mariupol is under siege and with no electricity, food, or water, its residents will starve in the coming days if help does not come, says a Ukrainian MP.
'We've got to grow': Anand says CAF must recruit more troops amid heightened global uncertainty
National Defence Minister Anita Anand says there is an urgent need to attract more Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel amid a 'clear and present' danger to the rules based international order.
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
Blogger and activist Raif Badawi's family and friends were all smiles, tears and emotion on Friday in Sherbrooke, Que. as they celebrated his release after a decade in a Saudi prison.
Canadians adjusting budgets, cutting costs elsewhere amid rising gas prices
When CTVNews.ca asked Canadians how they were being impacted by rising gas prices, many said they are adjusting their budgets and cutting spending elsewhere, such as on groceries or travel plans, to offset the pain at the pumps.
Queen Elizabeth II pulls out of Commonwealth Service
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Toronto
-
This Canadian company is now paying candidates for job interviews
A Canadian company is attracting attention for a new policy that began this month where they will pay candidates who are offered a job interview.
-
'I'm very worried': Former international students raising money to help Ukrainians studying in Ontario
Thousands of kilometres from home, Ukrainian students studying in Ontario are facing financial hardship, as they worry about family and friends back home.
-
Ford says school boards aren't 'experts' on masks, expects them to follow Ontario plan to drop mandate
Premier Doug Ford has slammed Ontario school boards who are asking for more time before dropping the mask mandate saying they 'aren't medical experts' and are expected to follow the provincial directive.
Calgary
-
'There's no way any semi-automatic could shoot rounds off that fast': Calgary police investigate shooting in Braeside
Calgary police are investigating after residents living in the community of Braeside reported hearing shots fired on Friday afternoon.
-
Retired Lethbridge police officer charged with sexually assaulting domestic violence survivor
A retired member of the Lethbridge Police Service who later worked with the Domestic Violence Action Team has been charged following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults.
-
'It’s exciting': fans taking in Brier experience in Lethbridge
As the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier heads into its final weekend, organizers say it's meeting all their expectations and fans couldn’t agree more.
Montreal
-
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
Blogger and activist Raif Badawi's family and friends were all smiles, tears and emotion on Friday in Sherbrooke, Que. as they celebrated his release after a decade in a Saudi prison.
-
Quebec ditches passport requirement and most restrictions on Saturday
As of Saturday, it will no longer be necessary to show a vaccination passport in Quebec to enter places that were covered by this measure since Sept. 1.
-
When long COVID strikes, many suffer alone in a medical system not equipped to help them
Montrealer Robert Romeo has had his life turned upside down after being diagnosed with COVID-19 one year ago. He’s one of many people suffering from long COVID symptoms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic
The province reported 11 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of deaths up to 4,003.
-
No more plastic bags, foam food containers should city council implement new bylaw
The city hopes to lessen the impact single-use items like plastic bags and food containers have on Edmonton landfills.
-
27-year-old man charged in Central LRT Station assault
A 27-year-old man faces several charges after a stabbing at the Central LRT Station platform on Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is why we are still doing daylight saving time in Ontario
Despite Ontario passing its bill to scrap the bi-annual time change two years ago, Ontarians will yet again be setting their clocks forward this weekend.
-
Timmins police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder in triple shooting
A 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for a triple shooting in the Timmins area last fall that left one man dead and two others injured, police say.
-
Sudbury police investigate man posing as a cop
Sudbury police are investigating after a woman reported being pulled over by a man posing as a cop driving a black Dodge Charger with emergency lights.
London
-
'The time has come': TVDSB drops masking mandate
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced masks will no longer be mandated for staff and students effective March 21.
-
Emotional victim impact statements heard at Tyler Besterd sentencing hearing
Tears were flowing as emotional and powerful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing of Tyler Besterd, 24, of London, Ont.
-
LHSC receiving close to $15M from province to offset pandemic costs
Queen's Park will be providing almost $15 million to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to reimburse the hospital for the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients over the course of the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Another vehicle targeted by gas theft; Winnipeg police keeping eye on reported thefts
A Winnipeg man has become one of a growing number of gas theft victims in the city, after discovering someone had drilled a hole in his truck's gas tank.
-
Change your clock: daylight saving time begins this weekend
Daylight saving time officially resumes in Manitoba this weekend, with clocks advancing by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Perimeter Highway reopened after crash between semi, cube van
A section of northbound lanes on the Perimeter Highway has reopened after a semi-truck and a cube van collided on a bridge, starting a fire and shutting down a section of the highway.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB to hold special meeting on masks in schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will meet next week to discuss what to do about the Ontario government dropping its mask mandate.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban due to snow
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban due to the snow in the capital.
-
Reflecting on two years of COVID-19 in Ottawa
As we head into year three of the pandemic, things look a whole lot brighter than they did in March 2020.
Saskatoon
-
Driver impaired by THC when she fatally struck Saskatoon girl: police
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chief
Members of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,
-
Saskatoon condo board sues No. 1 River Landing developer after balcony glass shatters
A Saskatoon condo board is suing a developer for a list of alleged defects in the high-rise.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Reports of shooting near Superstore in North Vancouver
A large police presence has formed outside a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., and there have been reports of a shooting in the area.
-
developing
developing | Fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients in B.C. ICUs as of latest update
COVID-19-related hospitalizations and intensive care admissions continued to fall in B.C. on Friday, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
Ferry cancellations on route between West Vancouver, Sunshine Coast leads to multiple sailing waits ahead of spring break
Multiple ferry cancellations due to a mechanical issue may have led to sailing waits on the route between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Friday.
Regina
-
'We want a better future': City of Regina to release Energy and Sustainability Framework
On Monday, the City of Regina will release its proposed Energy & Sustainability Framework, highlighting a plan for the city to become 100 per cent renewable and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
-
Daughter of former Camp Marjorie namesake seeking more drug and harm reduction strategies
The daughter of former Camp Marjorie’s namesake wants more drug and addition strategies in the province.
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health reports no COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week
No deaths related to COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
-
Victoria man in Ukraine fears city he travelled to will soon be bombed
From a small apartment in an undisclosed neighbourhood of Lviv, Ukraine, Mark Preston-Horin recounts the moment he entered into the war-torn nation.
-
'There will be no occupation in Victoria': B.C. premier calls on convoy protesters to redirect efforts
B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's confident Victoria police are prepared for potential protests after an organiser of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa said there were plans to come to British Columbia's capital.