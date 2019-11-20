HALIFAX – A man is dead and other occupants of a vehicle are injured after a truck left the road on Highway 12 on Wednesday evening near Crooked Lake, N.S.

Police say a passing motorist notified them of the vehicle in the ditch.

"Other occupants of the vehicle are being treated by EHS on scene with unspecified injuries," the RCMP said in a news release. "Road conditions were reported to be snow covered at the time."

A collision re-constructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for the evening.