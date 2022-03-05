Kings Landing reopens its beloved maple tasting event to hundreds
After two years of pandemic cancellations, Kings Landing historical settlement brought back its 35-year tradition of maple tasting Saturday.
The event is meant to mark the coming of spring, where interpreters introduce visitors to New Brunswick’s maple syrup, its history, and watch as they turn the syrup into candy.
But because of COVID-19, the event was cancelled altogether in 2021, and its second weekend couldn’t go ahead in 2020.
Jenna Fitch, communications and marketing specialist for the museum, says they’re expecting over 500 people its first day.
A 19th century event, with 21st century realities.
“The ability to get outside, get some fresh air, make some memories, of course the classic maple on the snow, and the wagon rides – it definitely feels more like the ‘old days,’” Fitch said, “we’re very appreciative that people are still following the rules but yeah, the new normal as they say – it definitely feels more like that so that’s encouraging.”
She said they usually see over 40,000 visitors a year. In 2020, about 18,000 came, and 2021: 24,000.
New Brunswick is just over one week away from seeing all COVID-19 restrictions lift. But Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said last week, to expect some sort of plan for living with the realities of COVID, like testing.
But sweet signs of spring – and a taste of normal – was welcome for those who attended Kings Landing.
The event will continue Sunday and the weekend of March 12-13.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
Live updates: Officials say Russian forces intensify shelling
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday echoed the president's assertion that Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops.
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
She's been displaced twice after Russia's attacks. Now, she's helping other Ukrainians fleeing war
Valeriia Vershynina has been forced to flee her home twice as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Now she's helping other internally displaced people while working with a Toronto-based disaster relief organization.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion
From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.
Toronto
-
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Calgary
-
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian community and local businesses ramp up fundraising efforts for war relief
In an effort to raise funds and help those in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, Calgarians are doing everything they can to show their support.
-
Suspects sought in armed robbery at Chestermere drug store
Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find two women they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia’s demands ‘reasonable’
Quebec’s Green Party leader posted a series of controversial Tweets Friday and Saturday calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
-
Montrealers rally behind Ukraine with music, volunteering
Ukraine’s national anthem echoed through the street outside Montreal’s Russian Consulate on Saturday as Montrealers once again rallied behind the Ukranian community.
Edmonton
-
Zelensky 'desperate' plea to U.S. Congress: Send more planes
Fighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a 'desperate' plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military. President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive.
-
Oilers still thinking playoffs with hot Canadiens looming
Back home from a middling road trip, the Edmonton Oilers must find a way to consistently stay sharp.
-
'You want to do something to help': Art exhibition supporting Ukrainian community
The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is hosting an art exhibition to support the Ukrainian community.
Northern Ontario
-
Callander art show brings together paintings from 19 different artists
19 artists from the North Bay Art Association (NBAA) are putting their paintings on display the Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery.
-
Snowshoeing with yoga makes 'snowga', a new outdoor activity in Timmins
Amy McKillip of Timmins has discovered 'snowga' outings, hosted by Rebel Soul.
-
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
London
-
'This place saved my life' Clients look for public support in helping keep addiction recovery centre running
A London addiction recovery program that has helped over 100 people in the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Winnipeg
-
School mask mandate coming to an end; MTS calls move 'premature'
The mask mandate in Manitoba is set to come to an end on March 15 and that will include schools and child care facilities.
-
'I have a bit of a spring in my step': Next steps about what to do with downtown Bay building could come in spring
An air of mystery swirls around the Hudson’s Bay Company building at 450 Portage Avenue, easily one of Winnipeg’s most iconic structures. Shuttered for over a year—after nearly a century in operation—Winnipeggers are left wondering: What will the future hold for the grand structure?
-
Indigenous people show support for Ukraine with campaign to show off floral scarves
Indigenous people across Canada have been showing their support of Ukraine by posting photos and videos of themselves on social media wearing what is known in many communities as 'kokum scarves.'
Ottawa
-
Fundraiser for Ukraine reaches capacity within hours
Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall quickly filled up and reached capacity within hours after a humanitarian fundraising relief fund kicked off on Saturday.
-
Ottawa march expresses solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
A community coalition held a rally in downtown Ottawa Saturday to encourage the community to 'say no to hate and yes to community care and solidarity' following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa and region
A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
Vancouver
-
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
Vancouver neighbours collect supplies for refugees fleeing Ukraine
A garage on Vancouver's West Side has been transformed into a drop-off and sorting station for donations bound for refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Maple Ridge man dead after early morning crash in Vancouver
Vancouver police say a 27-year-old Maple Ridge man has died after a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support
Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
-
Regina sees record home sales for the month of February
The city of Regina saw a record number of residential home sales for the month of February, with 261 properties sold last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Anti-mandate protesters return to B.C. legislature
Another convoy of anti-mandate protesters descended on the B.C. legislature Saturday, gathering on the lawn to voice opposition to COVID-19-related public health orders.
-
Making dumplings helps mother and daughter cope with Alzheimer's, realize restaurant dream
Tarn Tayanuth's fondest memory of making meals while growing-up in Thailand is not eating the food; it's lighting the fire to cook it.
-
Community consultation for Cedar Hill Middle School replacement ongoing
Parents are getting a chance to have their say on a seismic replacement project for Cedar Hill Middle School.