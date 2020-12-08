KINGSTON, N.S. -- One of the recipients of a $7,500 ticket will likely surprise you: it was the Legion in Kingston.

The last video post to Branch 98's Facebook page features the Kingston Legion's scaled-back Remembrance Day service last month.

It now appears there have been larger events at the branch more recently, including one last Sunday that prompted a visit from police.

"(We) went inside and witnessed nearly 100 people at this event," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesman Sgt. Andrew Joyce. "Social distancing measures were not set-up."

Court documents show Legion Branch 98 was issued a summary offence ticket for "failing to comply with the Health Protection Act."

It was a bingo event, according to the legion president, who told CTV News the situation was an "unfortunate incident," adding the branch didn't understand or interpret the law the right way."

Although not named by police, word of the charge spread quickly in the village.

"Obviously, the RCMP have done their job, and they'll keep their eyes and ears to the ground to make sure this does not happen again," said village chair Wayne Fowler.

The legion in Kingston has until Feb. 5 to either pay the fine or plead not guilty and fight it in court.

Legion president Al Peterson said the branch was having a meeting Tuesday afternoon to figure out next steps.

The matter is also expected to come up on Thursday when the village of Kingston commissioners get together for their monthly meeting.

In Halifax, regional police laid their own charge yesterday morning against a sport training facility in Bedford that's supposed to be shut down.

The fine for the gym is also $7,500.

Halifax Regional Police declined to provide further details, saying it traditionally doesn't name those who've recieved "summary offence tickets."