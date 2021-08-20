HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia have charged a Kingston man with impaired driving after officers responded to an ATV crash where a child was onboard.

Mounties say they received a call on Saturday, Aug. 14, of an ATV rollover on Main Street in Kingston.

Upon arrival, officers say they located both driver and child nearby.

According to police the 33-year-old driver showed signs of impairment, failed a roadside screening test and was arrested. The child was treated by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to Kingston RCMP detachment, where he provided samples of his breath.

The driver was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on November 26.

He is facing charges of:

impaired operation of a conveyance

operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%

impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

The investigation is ongoing.