KINGSTON, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 32-year-old Kingston, N.S. man for child pornography offences.

Between September and November of 2019, investigators from the RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit identified an individual who had downloaded and shared more than 106,000 images and videos containing suspected child pornography.

On November 27, 2019, the ICE Unit searched a home in Kingston with assistance from the RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services Unit, RCMP Special Tactical Operations and Kings District RCMP.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at his home without incident. He has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Transmitting Child Pornography.

The suspect has been released on a number of strict conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on January 7, 2020.