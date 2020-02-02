SACKVILLE, N.B. -- The administration at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick has cancelled all classes scheduled for Monday, citing uncertainty around an ongoing labour dispute.

The university, which could be hit by a strike as early as Monday, has been negotiating a collective agreement with its full-time and part-time faculty.

On Saturday, the university tabled its latest contract offer with the help of a provincially appointed mediator.

The faculty association's negotiating team and its executive rejected the offer Sunday, saying the employer is "pursuing unacceptable concessions" and has failed to address issues surrounding workload, part-time job security and part-time compensation.

The faculty association announced Friday its members would go on strike Monday if the two sides failed to reach a tentative agreement by 12:01 a.m. Monday morning.

The university in Sackville, N.B., has 2,100 students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.