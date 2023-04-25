Labour pains: Halifax businesses concerned about long federal strike, work from home

Less than a week after it started, the ongoing strike by federal workers hasn't had much impact on most Canadians, but there are fears the long-range effect could seriously hurt some sectors.

In downtown Halifax, where office space vacancies are nearly 20 per cent, businesses which depend on government workers fear a long strike or widespread remote work could have devastating consequences.

"Halifax has about 19 per cent vacancy rate right now in offices, and we know it's more than that because mainly, primarily government employees -- federal, provincial and municipal -- have been working from home for an extended period," said Patrick Sullivan, Halifax Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

"If you talk to the restaurants and bars, they would tell you the pandemic is not over," said Sullivan. "They've been going on three years, closed down, shut down, shortened hours, and now, we're still not seeing quite what they hoped for, which is a mass return to office. Many of those workers were not in downtown offices and have only come back to downtown offices as of the end of March.”

"I don't know that we've seen a huge difference yet."

On the picket line outside the Maritime Centre Monday, 50 or 60 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers marched an endless loop at their workplace and the crosswalk in front of it.

Local union leaders say public support remains firmly on their side.

"Actually pretty strong. We're very much banding together and having great support as you can hear," said Karla Levangie-Conner, PSAC Atlantic Regional VP Union of Health & Environment Workers, referring to the near-constant honking of passing vehicles on Barrington Street.

"Things have been very positive on this line. We have a very excellent group of employees that are here that are standing up for all of our workers. They're very positive and energetic. We've been getting lots of donations from the public and from essential services workers that are still working," said Levangie-Conner.

"It lets us know that we do have support and it keeps are morale up as well."

Less than a block away, the lunch-rush was winding down at the Bird's Nest Café, especially popular with the government workers.

The owner fully supports her customers, but worries about some of the long-term impact -- especially the fight for more freedom to work from home.

"I don't know the details of what they're trying to negotiate with that, but as a business owner in the downtown core, I hope that whatever negotiation they come to that works for them, also works for us," said Brady Muller, who dropped off coffee vouchers for the workers on day one of the strike.

"That they will still be coming to the office part of the week and that they continue to be part of the fabric of the downtown community because, without people in their offices, it will continue to affect us," she said.

"So we hope the change is not too terribly significant from what we've seen as a 'new normal' we have now."

The post-pandemic struggle is one the Halifax Chamber has long been flagging.

"Obviously, work has changed. We expect work will change, but often the people that are hardest hit are those that are wait staff, those in the kitchen and those in hospitality. So, we hate to see that as a business organization," said Sullivan.

But there's optimism on the picket line.

"Just looking to get back to work," said Levangie-Conner. "Very much hoping that an agreement can come forward. I love serving the public and all of us do. That's why we do our jobs and we really do just want to get back to work."