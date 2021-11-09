Lakevale, N.S. man charged after break-in, vehicle theft: RCMP

HALIFAX -

A 35-year-old man from Lakevale, N.S. is facing several charges after a home was broken into and a vehicle was stolen and crashed in the community on Monday night.

Antigonish County District RCMP says at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a home on West Lakevale Rd.

Police say the homeowner was home at the time of the break-in and interrupted the suspect, who immediately exited the home and fled the area. The homeowner was not injured.

While police were on their way to the home, they received a complaint of a vehicle being stolen from a neighbouring home on West Lakevale Rd.

Shortly after arriving at the scene of the break-in, police say they were made aware that the stolen vehicle had crashed nearby and that the suspect was trapped in the vehicle.

According to police, they attended the location of the collision further down West Lakevale Rd., where they located the vehicle on its passenger side.

Police say they were able to speak with the man trapped inside the vehicle and were able to successfully get him out by smashing the rear window. The man was taken into custody without further incident.

According to the RCMP, the man was displaying signs of impairment and provided a sample of breath that registered a “Fail” on an Approved Screening Device. He was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance.

Police say the man suffered injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital by ambulance. While at the hospital, the man provided a blood sample that will be analyzed to determine the concentration of alcohol, if any, in his blood.

Once discharged from the hospital, the man was transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody overnight.

Gavin Sean Griffiths, 35, of Lakevale, has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and impaired operation of a conveyance and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The investigation is continuing and police say further charges may be laid once the blood analysis has been completed.