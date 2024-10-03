Land in Dartmouth, Middle Sackville designated to build more affordable housing

More than eight hectares of land owned by the Nova Scotia government is being designated for affordable housing developments in Middle Sackville and Dartmouth.

As part of the "Land for Housing Program," the land is eligible to applicants committed to creating new affordable rental housing.

“Nova Scotians need more housing, and they need it now. We’re taking strong action and working with our valued partners on real solutions that will get affordable housing built for more people and families, faster,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr in a news release Thursday.

“With the Land for Housing Program, created in 2022, we will open doors to 1,100 units, with almost half of them being affordable. This program is helping thousands of Nova Scotians access housing faster, and we are only just getting started.”

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia is receiving 4.6 hectares (11.3 acres) of land on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville. The province says the development is expected to include 106 mixed-market units, with 42 affordable units.

Metro Premier Properties will receive 4.2 hectares (10.3 acres) of land on Broom Road in Dartmouth's Westphal area. The proposal is for more than 300 units, with 136 affordable and room for growth.

A news release from the provincial government says the projects are in the early pre-development and conceptual design phases. Construction will begin once all municipal bylaw and permitting requirements are met.

Since the Land for Housing Program started, 12 proposals have been approved, according to the province.

