Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order

Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.

The fire blanketed the area in a thick layer of smoke Thursday morning.

Port Saint John says it was first notified of the fire in the city's west side just before 2 a.m.

A large pile of debris was engulfed in flames, with several small explosions being heard.

A fire burns at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility in Saint John, N.B., on Sept. 14, 2023. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

Saint John EMO issued a voluntary shelter-in-place order just before 11 a.m. for residents in the city’s south end and Millidgeville areas due to air quality concerns.

Environment Canada says a special air quality statement is in effect until this evening for downtown Saint John because of elevated pollution levels.

It says people may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Three uptown schools are closed for the day due to air quality concerns:

Saint John High School

Saint Malachy's Memorial High School

St. John the Baptist/King Edward School

Multiple uptown businesses are also closed.

There is no word on what caused the fire or how long it may take to fully extinguish.

