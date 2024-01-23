Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.

A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.

Fire crews were called to Irving Boulevard in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B. around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The building reportedly housed three businesses, including a Dixie Lee restaurant and a flower shop, as well as five apartment units.

Bouctouche Fire Chief Maurice Belliveau says the building was fully engulfed in flames when the department arrived at the scene.

Belliveau says his department also got assistance from fire crews in Moncton, and Saint-Antoine.

No injuries were reported.

Belliveau says it took crews more than 10 hours to fully extinguish the fire and the building is a total loss.

The fire marshal's office and the RCMP are at the scene Tuesday to determine how the fire started.

With files from CTV's Amanda Debison.