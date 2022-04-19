Halifax police are conducting a search warrant at a residence in Dartmouth, N.S., as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they have a large presence in Highfield Park as investigators with the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and members of the HRP Emergency Response Team conduct a search warrant at residence on Joseph Young Street.

"There is no threat to public safety, however, we ask members of the public to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct the search and investigation," said Cst. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release Tuesday.

Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.