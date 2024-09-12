ATLANTIC
    • 'Largely fictitious': Immigration minister criticizes N.B. premier's claims about asylum seekers

    New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs makes an announcement in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward) New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs makes an announcement in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)
    FREDERICTON -

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller says claims by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are "largely fictitious."

    Miller says the federal government won't force provinces to accept asylum seekers without compensation or their consent.

    Late Wednesday, Higgs posted a message on social media saying New Brunswick is a welcoming province, but he said accepting so many asylum seekers would stretch health care, education and housing resources.

    Speaking at a Liberal caucus meeting in British Columbia, Miller called Higgs's remarks "highly irresponsible," adding that he didn't want the issue to be politicized.

    Miller says the federal government has been modelling what a "fair distribution" of asylum seekers would look like.

    He says smaller provinces have a responsibility to take in asylum seekers to lower the pressure on Ontario and Quebec.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

