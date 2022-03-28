Largest N.S. food bank in need of new delivery truck

Parker Street Food Bank is the largest independent food bank in Nova Scotia, but the organization is in need of a new delivery van.

"At any point in time it could stop completely and we would not be able to function anymore," says Donor Relations Manager, Amgad Zaky.

The company sees over 8000 unique clients a year. This year, they say there has been a large jump in the number of people seeking help to put food on the table.

"So far this year we’ve had 360 new families reach out for help and we have handed out over 3000 food boxes to families in need across our community," Zaky says.

A new refrigerated van will be required to continue helping the community. To help cover the cost, officials started a two year fundraising campaign in 2021.

"The truck is tired, it’s in bad shape," says Rick Cantellow, the Maintenance and Warehouse Manager. "It’s 15 years old plus, it’s tired, it goes 365 days a year pretty well."

They have been able to raise $100,000 of the $170,000 cost for a new vehicle.

"The truck is on the road every single day. It’s either picking up donated items for caring food to people in need in the community who cannot come physically to the food bank to get food....it should’ve been replaced a long time ago but due to a lack of funds we have not been able to replace it," says Zaky.