Larry Uteck to be inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Larry Uteck, who was a well-known former Halifax city leader, coach and football player, will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Friday night.

Uteck played seven seasons in the Canadian Football League. When his playing career ended, he became head coach of the Saint Mary’s Huskies football team for 15 years in the 1980s and ‘90s. He died from ALS in 2002.

"Nova Scotia has adopted Larry Uteck, so he will be everyone’s favourite son on Friday night,” said Uteck's widow, Sue Uteck.

Off the field, Uteck was a Halifax councillor and Halifax Deputy Mayor.

“Larry was a very passionate person who care deeply about Halifax," said Sue Uteck. "Before, he was at fairly rough point in his life when he came to Halifax. The city opened its arms, he embraced the city, they embraced him, so I think it’s a proud moment for all of us."

Sue Uteck also said her late husband was a "fearless" football player in the CFL.

"As a coach, he was one of those guys who you just want to play for," said former player Bill Scollard. "He was a humble guy who was always steering away the limelight to the players. He worked so hard behind the scenes for us… he was just one of those guys that you just wanted to play for him and win for him.”

Uteck will be enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Hamilton, Ontario, along with 11 other inductees.