Laser pointed at plane flying near Five Islands Provincial Park: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a laser was reportedly pointed at a small plane flying over Colchester County early Sunday morning.

Police say a two-seater plane was flying at 6,500 feet near the Five Islands Provincial Park around 1:30 a.m. when the pilot saw a green laser appear near the cockpit.

The pilot then reported the incident to air traffic controllers.

Investigators have since learned the laser appeared to be tracking the plane for 30 to 40 seconds.

The RCMP is reminding the public that pointing lasers at aircrafts is a criminal offence. Anyone convicted of intentionally interfering with an aircraft could face up to $100,000 in fines as well as up to five years in prison.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).