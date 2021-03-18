HALIFAX -- There is rain and showers around the Maritimes on Thursday, but a passing weather front turns our winds colder and northerly.

As the cold air arrives into the back edge of the rain, it will turn to snow for parts of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia tonight and into early Friday morning. Those areas should expect snow to be falling and collecting before sunrise tomorrow. A chance of early morning flurries for southern New Brunswick.

Expect the turn from rain to snow to take place between midnight and 4 a.m. Friday. Be cautious of any remaining wet surfaces turning icy as temperatures fall below freezing tonight.

Rain turns to snow overnight for parts of P.E.I. and for all of Nova Scotia.

The snow carries on for Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island through Friday morning. The snow ends for western and northern areas of mainland Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday afternoon. The snow ends for eastern areas of Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, Friday evening.

The snow ends Friday afternoon and evening.

Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. can expect 5 to 10 cm of snow. Lighter snow moving up west in the province. Nova Scotia will get a fairly widespread 5 to 15 cm, with 15 to 20 cm for Antigonish and Inverness Counties, and 20 cm -- or even a bit higher -- for Guysborough, Richmond, and Cape Breton Counties. The most widespread impact from this system will be snowy, icy road conditions.

The most snow is expected in eastern Nova Scotia. Some snow for P.E.I. New Brunswick with just a chance of early morning flurries in the south.

A special weather statement remains in effect for most of Nova Scotia with snowfall warnings issued for Guysborough, Richmond, and Cape Breton Counties.

The wind will turn north and northwest tonight and Friday morning. It will be blustery tomorrow with widespread gusts of 30 to 60 km/h. It'll give the colder air a bit of a bite and could blow the falling snow around, reducing visibility.

A colder and blustery north wind will blow across the Maritimes Friday. Sunshine and a warm up in the weekend forecast.

We turn over to spring Saturday morning at 6:47. It should feel spring-like with sunshine and milder temperatures by Sunday.