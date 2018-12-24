

CTV Atlantic





While the weather on Christmas Eve was calm and bright across the Maritimes, it was a different story at many stores, malls, airports and roads across the region.

The parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre was packed, as last minute shoppers hit the mall.

But not all shoppers felt the pressure of just hours remaining until the big day.

“We’re kind of already done our shopping, so we’re just sort of pondering a little bit, getting some extra stuff,” explains shopper Alex Pemberton.

Pemberton says that shopping in advance is the trick- but clearly not everyone subscribes to that method.

In Dieppe, N.B., Champlain Place was also filled with shoppers, especially the toy stores. And even when the hustle and bustle of shopping is done, there are still things to take care of.

“I’ll probably do some wrapping, make sure everything is all up to par, like the tree, make sure it doesn’t fall over,” says John Henry Knockwood.

“Christmas Eve is all about the snacks. Tomorrow is turkey dinner, but tonight is crackers, cheese,” says Hailey Dawe.

For many, the shopping is long done but the travel is just starting. Highways across Nova Scotia saw steady traffic, and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport saw the tail end of its busiest period of the year, with most of Monday’s flights on schedule.

“Where it is so close to Christmas, we hope that a lot of people have already gotten on their way, and are already with their families or at their final destination,” says Theresa Rath Spicer, spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. “But we do expect it to pick up again after December 26, after people have spent time with their families and celebrated the holidays, and we expect that busyness will continue right into January.”

But not everyone is heading off- some are coming home for the Holidays- like Blair Barrington who was welcomed at the airport by family, including his nephew Cruz. Now, Barrington says he is looking forward to a few East Coast treats.

“Some Cape Breton pork pies would be great, but just getting home and seeing the family, you know, it’s been too long,” explains Barrington.

For many travellers, that is the best gift of all- arriving on schedule to spend this precious time with family.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.