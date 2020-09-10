HALIFAX -- In five weeks, Nova Scotia will be having municipal elections.

Three candidates are running for mayor Halifax following a surprise, but they're adjusting to the way election campaigning is happening in the age of COVID-19.

"About 80 per of my strategy was going to be door knocking which has been eliminated altogether," said Matt Whitman. "Now, if I meet with residents, it's by invitation, in their backyard, or their kitchen or their cul de sac."

Said Mayor Mike Savage: "You've got to reach 400,000 people. You have to go to where the people are. There are still some events, and I get invited to some events, but there are a lot less, so we have to rely on social media, and you know, try to meet people in safe circumstances, and that's just what we live with in COVID."

For months, the race for mayor of Halifax has been between Savage and Whitman.

But, just before Tuesday's deadline, a third entry joined the race for mayor and he's no stranger to going viral.

He's 22-year-old Max Taylor, who has more than 600,000 followers on Tik Tok and 20 million likes on his videos.

"I thought Tik Tok was just sort of a joke platform that people danced on, but as the months went on, I developed the idea that it's not just that," Taylor said. "That initial video, I never thought it would take off, but once it got the traction it did, I happened to have 200 sketch ideas just from my life that I used like that."

But while his Tik Toks are meant to be funny, Taylor says he's serious about running for office.

He says he's passionate about affordable housing, improving transit and student issues, but right now his priority is voter turnout.

"To people that say this is a joke, the only joke is the fact that only 30 per cent of people voted in the municipal election. That's a joke," Taylor said. "Do I have a platform that I can use to speak to young people? Absolutely, but this is serious. If you hate me that's fine, as long as you're passionate enough to get to a polling station."

Savage and Whitman say they welcome the third entry.

"I'm glad to see him in it," Savage said. "I know he wants to work to increase turnout, and I think that's pretty awesome."

Said Whitman: "I really respect Max for what he's doing. The others in the campaign are saying 'vote for me, vote for me', and Max is saying 'just vote,' and I really admire him for that."

Taylor's first real test will be at a mayoral Q&A on Sept. 16.

Halifax goes to the polls on Oct. 17.