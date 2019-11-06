HALIFAX -- The low-pressure system headed our way Thursday into Friday is now forecast to approach quicker and slightly weaker than expected earlier this week.

While having some impact on timing and overall snow and rainfall amounts, this is still going to be a messy one for the Maritimes.

On Thursday, a combination of light snow and rain will develop in the afternoon into the evening. Fredericton and northern New Brunswick will see wet snow, with rain falling for the remainder of the Maritimes. Thursday night will see the boundary between the snow and rain sink south to run just inland of the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick and into western P.E.I.

For Friday it will be rain -- 15 to 30 mm -- for Nova Scotia, eastern P.E.I., and along the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick. Snow is forecast for the remainder of New Brunswick. The heaviest snow will fall in a swath running from the southwest towards the southeast of the province. Amounts in this area will range from 10 to 20 cm. The snow will be lighter towards the north and northwest, tapering to totals of 2 to 10 cm. Western P.E.I. may end up picking up snow amounts near 10 cm, depending on the nature of the mix of snow and rain.

As temperatures fall Friday evening, areas of P.E.I. and Nova Scotia that had been seeing rain may turn to accumulating snow. This looks most likely for Queens County P.E.I. and the Annapolis Valley, Cumberland/Colchester Co, and Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia. Depending on how quickly that turn from rain to snow takes place, these locations will pick up a few to several slushy centimetres Friday evening and night, creating some slippery roads.

Wind will be from the south and southwest for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. during the day Friday. For New Brunswick, the wind will be from the east and northeast. Gusts will range 30 to 60 km/h. Friday evening and night the winds will turn north and northwest and increase to include gusts of 40 to 70 km/h. Blustery northwest winds will continue for Saturday, gradually easing into a range of 30 to 50 km/h for the afternoon.

Overall it looks like the primary impact from this weather system will be to roads where wintry conditions develop. Other transportation service impacts and any power outages should be minor.