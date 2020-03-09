HALIFAX -- As members of the East Coast musical community mourn the loss of singer-songwriter Laura Smith, they're also preparing a tribute.

The 67-year-old musician died at her home in Mahone Bay, N.S., on Saturday after receiving palliative care for cancer.

Recording artist Bruce Guthro, who often included Smith in his songwriting circles, says artists will gather on March 29 to perform a selection of songs that illustrate the poetic quality of her lyrics.

He says organizers originally hoped to provide the concert for Smith while she was alive, but the show will proceed as planned to celebrate her life's work.

Smith was known for a warm voice, which reviewers have described as soulful, white hot and filled with wit.

Born and raised in London, Ont., she began to write and sing her own material in a small cafe, but her career took root in the Maritimes after she moved to Cape Breton in 1984 and became part of the close-knit world of East Coast singers and songwriters.

She won the East Coast Music Award for best female artist and album in 1996 for "B'tween the Earth and My Soul," and after a break in her career, returned to recording with "Everything is Moving" under the Borealis label.

Her rendition of the traditional Scottish folk son "My Bonnie" caught the ear of former CBC host Peter Gzowski, who requested it be sung when he received his Governor General's award.

Guthro says compositions such as "Shade of Your Love," "I Built a Boat" and "I'm a Beauty" are among the songs that artists plan to perform at her tribute.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.