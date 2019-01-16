Featured
Laurie Barker Jackman's Grab-and-go soup
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 10:58AM AST
Zucchini Noodle Chicken Veg Soup
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 3 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 2-3 zucchini, spiralized
- 6 tsp vegetable stock powder
1. Heat oil in a pan, and add onion, sauté for a few minutes. Then add garlic, carrots, celery and sauté for about 5 minutes more.
2. Add chicken and Italian seasoning and cook though.
3. Add red pepper and cook for 2 minutes.
4. Divide mixture into 6, 500 ml mason jars.
5. Top with spiralized zucchini, adding ½ - 1 cup per jar.
6. Add 1 tsp of vegetable stock powder to each mason jar.
7. When ready to serve, top with boiling water and microwave for 2 minutes.
8. ENJOY!
Makes 6 individual servings.
Nutrition Information per serving:
- Calories 160
- Fat 4g
- Sodium 550mg
- Carbohydrate 10g
- Fibre 2.5g
- Protein 21g