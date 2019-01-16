

CTV Atlantic





Zucchini Noodle Chicken Veg Soup

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

3 celery stalks, diced

3 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless, chopped

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

1 red pepper, diced

2-3 zucchini, spiralized

6 tsp vegetable stock powder

1. Heat oil in a pan, and add onion, sauté for a few minutes. Then add garlic, carrots, celery and sauté for about 5 minutes more.

2. Add chicken and Italian seasoning and cook though.

3. Add red pepper and cook for 2 minutes.

4. Divide mixture into 6, 500 ml mason jars.

5. Top with spiralized zucchini, adding ½ - 1 cup per jar.

6. Add 1 tsp of vegetable stock powder to each mason jar.

7. When ready to serve, top with boiling water and microwave for 2 minutes.

8. ENJOY!

Makes 6 individual servings.

Nutrition Information per serving: