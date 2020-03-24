Laurie's Pantry Staple Recipe
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- Olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 796ml can of tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp balsamic glaze
- 1 540ml can of lentils, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup brown basmati rice, cooked
Directions:
- Sauté onion in a pan until caramelized.
- Add garlic and sauté another minute.
- Puree tomatoes in a blender until smooth, add to onion mixture along with lentils and balsamic glaze, heat.
- Serve over brown rice for a nourishing meal.
Tip:
You can add any spices you like to change the flavour – curry or Mexican. Add roasted veg, sweet potato, squash or cauliflower. Add coconut milk.
Change up your delivery. Serve over a baked sweet potato, have in a wrap, or add to your spaghetti sauce.