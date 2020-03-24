HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • Olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 796ml can of tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp balsamic glaze
  • 1 540ml can of lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup brown basmati rice, cooked

Directions:

  1. Sauté onion in a pan until caramelized.
  2. Add garlic and sauté another minute.
  3. Puree tomatoes in a blender until smooth, add to onion mixture along with lentils and balsamic glaze, heat.
  4. Serve over brown rice for a nourishing meal.

Tip:

You can add any spices you like to change the flavour – curry or Mexican. Add roasted veg, sweet potato, squash or cauliflower. Add coconut milk.

Change up your delivery. Serve over a baked sweet potato, have in a wrap, or add to your spaghetti sauce.