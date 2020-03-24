HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic

1 796ml can of tomatoes

1 Tbsp balsamic glaze

1 540ml can of lentils, rinsed and drained

1 cup brown basmati rice, cooked

Directions:

Sauté onion in a pan until caramelized. Add garlic and sauté another minute. Puree tomatoes in a blender until smooth, add to onion mixture along with lentils and balsamic glaze, heat. Serve over brown rice for a nourishing meal.

Tip:

You can add any spices you like to change the flavour – curry or Mexican. Add roasted veg, sweet potato, squash or cauliflower. Add coconut milk.

Change up your delivery. Serve over a baked sweet potato, have in a wrap, or add to your spaghetti sauce.