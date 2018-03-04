

The Canadian Press





NEW GLASGOW, N.S. -- A law firm is seeking submissions from across Atlantic Canada for artwork to be displayed on the exterior of the movie theatre where Viola Desmond took her legendary stand for civil rights.

MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law says on its website that the art should be inspired by Desmond's act of protest in 1946 when she sat in a whites-only section of the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

In an online video posted by the firm, Desmond's sister Wanda Robson calls her rejection of racial discrimination "one of the most important incidents in Canadian history."

Lawyer Jamie MacGillivray, who is restoring the Roseland Theatre, says in the video that the building will be used to celebrate Desmond's legacy.

The firm's website says all entries must be submitted by May 31, and the selected artworks will be printed on architectural panels to be permanently mounted on the side of the building.

It says the contest is open to people of all ages, and $20,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winning artists.

Canadians will get their first peek at the new $10-bill featuring Desmond at an event at the Halifax Central Library on Thursday.