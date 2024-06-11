Lawrence House Museum in N.S. will be closed for 2024 season

A Nova Scotian museum in the home of one of the province’s most prolific shipbuilders will be closed for the 2024 season.

In a release on Tuesday, the province said the Lawrence House Museum will be exploring options for operating the site in the future.

The museum, which is the former home of 19th century shipbuilder William D. Lawrence, is part of the Nova Scotia Museum system, and highlights Lawrence’s contribution to shipbuilding.

Lawrence is credited with constructing the largest wooden-hulled, fully-rigged ship ever build in Canada, and he played a critical role in the shipbuilding industry in the province.

The museum suffered staffing shortages over the past seven years, leading to it frequently closing and limited programming for the public.

According to the province, staff who have been affected by the closure have been offered positions at other Nova Scotia Museum sites.

