Lawyer fears 'slippery slope' after identity of N.L. man facing sex charges shielded
The case of a Newfoundland lawyer whose name remains shielded under a publication ban as he faces sexual assault charges has caught the attention of media law experts across the country.
Nancy Rubin, a lawyer and partner with Stewart McKelvey in Halifax, says publication bans protecting someone accused of sexual assault are extremely rare and usually granted only when revealing the identity of the accused would also identify the complainant.
"If this is granted by the court, then it creates a real slippery slope for any high-profile accused who claims that their reputation is going to be tarnished by being outed in a criminal charge," Rubin said in a recent interview.
The lawyer at the centre of the unusual case was charged last year with four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. The charges involve the same complainant, with one incident alleged to have occurred when she was 12, according to court documents.
The lawyer's defence team applied for a publication ban last July, and an interim ban was granted that month by provincial Supreme Court Justice Donald Burrage, who prohibited the publication of the lawyer's name or any details that may identify him.
CBC and CTV went to court to have the ban removed, and hearings were held on Feb. 24 and 25 of this year.
A month later, on March 25, provincial Supreme Court Justice James Adams ruled that the ban preventing publication of the lawyer's name should be lifted. But two days later, he granted a stay of that decision while the lawyer's defence team applies to have that ruling appealed with the Supreme Court of Canada. The ban remains in place.
Anyone can ask a judge to shield their identity from publication, Rubin noted, but few have the financial resources to hire a lawyer to argue on their behalf.
Adams released the reasons for his stay Wednesday, saying he agreed that the application for appeal would be rendered moot if the lawyer's name were published. He said he also agreed the case raises a "serious issue" that could be deemed by the Supreme Court of Canada to be of public interest and worthy of adjudication.
Rubin said that's unlikely. "When you're dealing specifically on a ban that's grounded in personal and professional reputation interests, or embarrassment, or loss of business, that's not enough," she said. "You could make that argument every time."
Iain MacKinnon, a lawyer with Toronto-based firm Linden & Associates, agrees the chances are slim that the country's highest court will hear the appeal. The Supreme Court of Canada accepts "less than 10 per cent" of the applications it receives for appeals, he said.
MacKinnon said he understands why the judge granted a stay on his own ruling, but he said he can't understand why an interim publication ban was granted in the first place.
He said the publication ban can't stay in place forever, adding that at some point, the public is going to find out who the lawyer is.
But in the meantime, the lawyer -- who was first charged in May of 2021 -- has bought himself many months of protection from public scrutiny, MacKinnon said, "which is a lot more than any other person charged with sexual assault, who almost never gets this kind of protection unless it's for purposes of protecting the victim."
MacKinnon, who sits on the board of the Canadian Media Lawyers Association, said he's planning to bring the case up with the group on Friday, as he feels media lawyers across the country should be watching.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians leaving Chornobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
With federal alcohol tax set to increase, MPs advance bills to rein it in
The Conservative Party and the New Democrats are each focusing new private members' bills on the rising cost of beverages – both alcoholic drinks and low-alcohol beer, specifically.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three people dead after crash between car and flatbed truck in Toronto
Three people are dead following a collision between a car and a flatbed truck in Toronto.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
This is how the April 1 carbon tax increase will affect gas prices in Ontario
An increase in Canada's carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
'There will be reckoning': Officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
Calgary committee votes to waive patio fees once again this year
Members of Calgary's Infrastructure and Planning Committee have voted unanimously in favour of once again deferring on-street summer patio fees year to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Cold weather and brake failure led to fatal 2019 train crash: TSB
An investigation into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary has found the locomotive's brakes failed with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man around the age of 60 was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Quebec Liberals vow to vote against controversial language legislation Bill 96
For the first time, Quebec's Liberal Party has vowed to vote against Bill 96, a controversial piece of language legislation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta proposes legislation to remove disciplinary powers from teachers union
Alberta is proposing new rules that would prevent the Alberta Teachers’ Association from disciplining its members who would instead be dealt with by an independent commissioner.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
Did you feel it? Seismic event at Garson mine, Vale confirms
It made the earth move, but you might have missed the seismic event that took place late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $250K
A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
-
Wind causes damage at Port Stanley golf course
Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
-
AMC Grand Chief set to face non-confidence vote
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is set to face a vote of non-confidence from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
OPP use facial reconstruction in new effort to solve 1989 Kingston-area cold case
Ontario Provincial Police hope a new facial reconstruction of a man whose remains were found west of Kingston more than 30 years ago will help solve his murder.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
-
Saskatoon police take 'multiple people' into custody following incident
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Sask. women explain benefits of attitude, communication in sport
The Prince Albert Raiders hosted the second annual “This Girl Can” night on Wednesday celebrating girls and women in sport, business and the community.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | Contractor files lawsuit against Metro Vancouver over termination of North Shore wastewater contract
The original contractor for the behind-schedule and over-budget North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project is suing Metro Vancouver for the wrongful termination of its contract, as well as millions of dollars in payments it alleges the regional district wrongfully withheld.
-
Hundreds of norovirus cases now linked to B.C. oysters, PHAC says
The norovirus outbreak involving raw oysters harvested in B.C. has infected almost 300 people, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday.
-
Penthouse party host permanently banned by investment industry regulator over forgeries
A Vancouver man known for throwing a wild party in a penthouse apartment against B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions has now been banned from working in Canada’s investment industry.
Regina
-
Here's how police detect suspended drivers, unregistered vehicles on Sask. roads
In April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is focusing its traffic safety spotlight on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles - many of which are detected by police using Automated License Plate Readers (APLRs).
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. school division navigating $4.2M deficit as it prepares to submit budget
School boards within Saskatchewan are getting ready to submit their own budgets to the province, but one southern division is already projecting a large deficit for 2022-23, saying the increase in education funding will not come close to covering additional costs.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties plead for return of missing B.C. girl whose father refuses to disclose her location
Mounties on Vancouver Island issued an urgent plea Thursday for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl whose father is in police custody for refusing to disclose her whereabouts to authorities.
-
'Breathtaking': Tofino photographer captures photos of northern lights
A photographer from Tofino, B.C., was able to capture the rare appearance of the northern lights over Vancouver Island on Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Latest update coming from Health Ministry
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Thursday afternoon.