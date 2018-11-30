

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's justice minister says the province is reviewing its one-year time limit for wrongful death lawsuits, after a Halifax lawyer argued it lacks compassion for grieving families.

Mark Furey says he has directed his department's legal team to look into the Fatal Injuries Act's limitation period, conceding "maybe a year is not long enough."

Lawyer Ray Wagner wrote to Furey last week, saying families are forced to start litigation as they grieve, make funeral arrangements, deal with estate issues and adjust to daily life without their loved one.

Wagner noted Nova Scotia and Yukon are the only two places in Canada that do not have a two-year limitation period in their Fatal Injuries Act.

He added that the limitation period does not conform with province's own Limitations Act, which sets out a two-year period.

Furey says he expects he'll have more information from his legal team sometime in the next few weeks.