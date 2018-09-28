

CTV Atlantic





A former high school turned community centre in Glace Bay is in danger of closing.

The roof needs to be replaced and days of rain have caused severe damage to the inside of the building.

The main entrance to the former Morrison High School, which was purchased by the Glace Bay Y’’s Men’s and Women’s Club, looked like a construction zone on Friday.

Ceiling tiles are damaged, and the floor is filled with water, all of which presents a major problem for manager Greg Barnes.

“Estimates are $60,000 for the roof alone -- maybe more, not including the ceiling and electrical damage underneath the roof,” Barnes said.

It's money this not-for-profit group doesn't have.

The club purchased the building from the city for just one dollar, with the hope of turning it into a community hub, offering program for both youth and adults.

“It’s really frustrating because we know we are trying to do something better for the community and the group,” said club member Jeanette MacDonald. “But it seems like all our efforts are endless because we're not getting any further ahead.”

Barnes said the leaking caused water damage to all the hockey equipment and basketball equipment in the storage room.

Club members have already spent a couple thousand dollars to try and repair the roof, but that hasn't worked.

Several buckets located throughout the building can't keep up with the amount of water that pours in every time it rains.

“The main entrance to that area completely fills up with water,” Barnes said. “You will get an inch to a half an inch full.”

The rain has stopped outside but the water continues to fall in the foyer. If money is not raised soon this place will have to close.

“You put your heart and soul into this place and then find out you might not be able to have this down the road is very disheartening,” Barnes said.

Barnes says he has reached out to government officials hoping for funding, but so far hasn't heard back.

If money doesn't start to roll in soon this piece of history – which was open from 1947 to 1989 – will soon be history itself.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.