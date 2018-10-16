

Do you ever just want to turn off all the distractions in your life?

A studio in Halifax is offering the opportunity to do just that in the form of guided meditation and it is the first of its kind in the city.

It's a loud world, filled with distractions and noise. But the quiet is there, you just have to look for it and make the time...

“We created this studio in Halifax in order to adhere to the chaotic tendencies of people's lives and give people in Halifax a place to be quiet,” said Jonathan Dododza.

That place is Flo Meditation and Wellness Studio, a labour of love for co-founders Dododza and Autumn Grant, who even named the space after their daughter, Florence.

“Being in the flow is a term used in positive psychology,” Grant said. “Being in a state of bliss, a state of calm. We thought it was a perfect name to appreciate being in the flow, finding your flow, and also giving thanks to our baby girl and what she has done in our life and finding that present moment, so often.”

Dododza says the difference between meditation and sitting silently is that when you sit silently you are just sitting silently. But when you're meditating, you're taking your mind to a place where you can reflect on yourself.

“It's all about self-healing,” he said.

Grant says meditation is great for goal-setting.

“If there's something you want to manifest in your life, you can really do that through meditation; it’s a really powerful tool,” she said.“When I complete a meditation, I feel so much more calm, I feel happier, I feel more focused and ready to take on the day or the new challenge, or the new perspective that I want to bring into my life.”

Dododza used to interesting analogy to describe the benefits of medication.

“It's like a carwash,” he said. “You're able to sit in your car, sit in that carwash and the meditation kind of cleans you off and you're ready to start whatever activity or part of the day you need to be fresh for.”

Grantsays meditation should be accessible to everybody and doesn't have to be tied to any belief system.

“It's about finding time for yourself to find quiet and calmness and you'd be so surprised how beneficial it can be in your life.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Maria Panopalis.