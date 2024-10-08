Leasing begins for new energy efficient, affordable housing in Dartmouth, N.S.

Leasing has begun for a soon-to-be completed housing development in Dartmouth, N.S.

The province says the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia’s True North II development is “almost complete.”

The latest phase of the project features three buildings on True North Crescent in the Highfield Park area.

The development features townhouse-style buildings, and 15 of the 32 units will reportedly be affordable.

The homes also had net-zero construction and are energy efficient.

The province says it contributed a $2.7-million forgivable loan through the Affordable Housing Development Program toward the project.

“The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia is grateful to the Province of Nova Scotia for this contribution to create dignified, sustainable and net-zero housing in Dartmouth,” said Michael Kabalen, the program’s executive director, in a provincial news release.

“Through partnership with government, we are able to make this vision a reality at True North Crescent and look forward to leveraging the learnings at True North to scale our affordable housing portfolio across the province.”

