Lee’Marion Cain homicide investigation continues 1 year later: HRP

Lee'Marion Cain was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S. on Dec. 21, 2021. He was just eight years old. Lee'Marion Cain was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S. on Dec. 21, 2021. He was just eight years old.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island