'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in his province are treating the victims' families with disrespect.
Houston issued a scathing statement Tuesday morning just as the inquiry was about to begin public hearings in Halifax.
"We must never lose sight of the reason for this public inquiry, to seek answers that lead to change and improve public safety," he said.
The premier said he's heard that family members feel "left in the dark" and have expressed frustration about the structure of the inquiry.
"This is not only disrespectful, it should cause us all to pause and ask, if the families don't have confidence in the process, how can the public?" the premier said.
Houston is calling on members of the commission to meet with the families and their lawyers to listen to their concerns and provide them with a plan that "gives them confidence" in the process. He said Nova Scotians pushed for an inquiry as opposed to an internal review to ensure it was "honest, comprehensive, detailed and most importantly, designed to answer questions."
The premier highlighted criticism raised earlier by lawyers who represent 23 individuals and families, noting the inquiry has yet to release a witness list and has been vague about how the proceedings will unfold. "This uncertainty is causing further, unnecessary trauma," he said.
The federal-provincial inquiry is expected to hear opening statements Tuesday from the three commissioners leading the proceedings at the Halifax Convention Centre.
Before any evidence is presented, there will be a panel discussion on mental health and wellness, which will acknowledge how the multiple murders on April 18-19, 2020 had a painful ripple effect across Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to east Ukraine
Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognized their independence — but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared full-fledged invasion as confusion reigned in the region.
Why Donbas is at the heart of the Russia-Ukraine crisis
Eastern Ukraine is on edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Donbas after recognizing the independence of two pro-Russian breakaway territories in the region.
Ottawa judge expected to issue bail decision for protest leader Tamara Lich
An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether to grant bail to Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind the protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government on Parliament Hill.
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in his province are treating the victims' families with disrespect.
OPINION | Don Martin: An emergency about nothing as tow trucks become the excuse to act
Pressed hard for an Emergencies Act justification with the protests gone, border blockades down and convoy leaders in custody, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached deep into his leadership vacuum for rationalizations, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9
WATCH LIVE @ 9 | Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement in Richmond Hill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday morning in Richmond Hill.
-
Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park today. Here are 4 things to watch pre-election
Ontario’s politicians are set to return to Queen’s Park for the final legislative sitting before the Spring election, which could likely serve as a preview for their upcoming election campaigns.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | What one GTA hospital is doing to help treat the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients
For those especially vulnerable to COVID-19, new antiviral and antibody treatments can make a real difference in alleviating the most severe symptoms associated with the disease.
Calgary
-
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Man accused of assaulting Cochrane restaurant worker over mask mandate surrenders to RCMP
A man has been charged after punching a worker in the face at a Cochrane restaurant after being asked to wear a mask.
Montreal
-
'One of a kind' Robert Silverman, who reimagined Montreal for cyclists, dies at 88
In life, Robert Silverman was known as an eccentric, even as someone who played the clown. But he's being remembered as a visionary who changed life for millions of Montrealers. Silverman died Sunday at 88.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec this week
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP government readies throne speech for start of busy legislative session
Alberta's United Conservative government is getting ready for a speech from the throne to open a legislative session that could be like no other.
-
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
-
Auto security expert explains how thieves are stealing Ford F-150s in Edmonton, and why
After more than a dozen Ford F-150s were stolen in Edmonton this past weekend, a vehicle security expert explained to CTV News Edmonton how thieves are stealing the pickup trucks and what they're doing with them.
Northern Ontario
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Don Martin: An emergency about nothing as tow trucks become the excuse to act
Pressed hard for an Emergencies Act justification with the protests gone, border blockades down and convoy leaders in custody, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached deep into his leadership vacuum for rationalizations, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
-
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
London
-
Flood watch issued by Kettle Creek Conservation Authority
Mild temperatures and potential heavy rain Tuesday have resulted in a flood watch issued by the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority.
-
Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park today. Here are 4 things to watch pre-election
Ontario’s politicians are set to return to Queen’s Park for the final legislative sitting before the Spring election, which could likely serve as a preview for their upcoming election campaigns.
-
Integrity probe launched in Warwick Township, mayor under scrutiny for handling of blockade protest on Hwy 402
A motion to request an integrity commissioner investigation passed during a Feb. 17 special council meeting in Warwick Township.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
-
Extreme cold, dangerous driving conditions prompt closures of Manitoba schools
Some schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday due to the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Ottawa
-
Downtown Ottawa starts to reopen
Businesses in downtown Ottawa are reopening their doors again now that the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, which turned into a three-week occupation, has been pushed out of the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa woman, 20, died after being shot and left at hospital
The woman, Sahur Yare, was brought unresponsive to the Ottawa Hospital General campus. She died later Monday evening.
-
Ottawa judge expected to issue bail decision for protest leader Tamara Lich
An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether to grant bail to Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind the protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government on Parliament Hill.
Saskatoon
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.
-
How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier
Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.
-
Some Circle Drive lanes closed Tuesday for SaskPower work
Saskatoon drivers will have to navigate some lane closures on Circle Drive on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Updated total: Hundreds of Lower Mainland health-care workers fired for refusing to be vaccinated
Health-care workers fired from jobs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over their decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 numbers in the hundreds, but according to local officials, they represent just a small portion of the workforce.
-
Social media post from B.C. politician claims single mom's bank account was frozen over convoy donation
A B.C. politician vowed to keep fighting for a 'single mom from Chilliwack' who allegedly had her bank account frozen for donating $50 to the truck convoy.
-
Maskless patrons in crowded B.C. clubs, bars this long weekend
For the first time since the pandemic began, people were allowed to dance at indoor gatherings. And it appears that, in addition to their inhibitions, many shed their masks despite B.C.'s current restrictions.
Regina
-
Legal action against use of Emergencies Act 'under consideration' by Sask. government
The Government of Saskatchewan is considering taking legal action against the federal government for its use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Environment Canada issues cold warning for majority of Sask.
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon for the vast majority of Saskatchewan.
-
Raising dollars in the desert: Snowbirds put new spin on 2022 Snowarama
Most Snowarama riders bundle up for the nine day snowmobile ride, but one group traded their snowsuits for sunscreen this year.
Vancouver Island
-
More funding for B.C. Wildfire Service in Tuesday's provincial budget
After a horrendous wildfire and flooding season in 2021, dealing with the impacts of climate change will be one of the themes of Tuesday's provincial budget, and will include funding for year-round staffing for the B.C. Wildfire Service, according to the finance minister.
-
'Status quo is not acceptable': B.C. may remove some housing approval powers from local governments
The British Columbia government is considering taking away some of the permit powers municipal governments have to approve housing construction in an effort to get more homes built in the province, the housing minister says.
-
Physician assistants could fill part of B.C.'s need for more doctors: advocates
The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants says a recent survey of its 800 members indicated 15 per cent want to work in B.C. It estimates that's enough physician assistants to supply about 90,000 people with a primary care provider.