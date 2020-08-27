HALIFAX -- Serial killer Allan Legere's bid for more freedom has been delayed.

Dubbed the "Monster of the Miramichi," Legere has applied for day parole from the Alberta maximum prison where he’s serving time for murder, rape, and arson.

Legere was convicted in the 1986 murder of shopkeeper John Glendenning.

He would later escape custody and went on a killing rampage that terrorized the province.

While on the run, Legere took the lives of four more people.

Legere's day parole application was scheduled for September but CTV has learned it was adjourned for administrative reasons.

It's now tentatively scheduled for this November.

Day parole typically means that the offender is allowed more freedom in the community -- including being housed in a halfway house.