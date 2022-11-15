Lennie Gallant bringing his original Christmas show back to the Maritimes this holiday season
P.E.I. singer-songwriter Lennie Gallant is bringing his holiday show "The Innkeeper’s Christmas Tour” back to the Maritimes this year.
The holiday favourite is full of Gallant’s original songs, captivating stories, and enchanting visuals.
“We’re starting our tour next week, we head up to Ontario and we start off in Peterborough with almost a dozen shows around Ontario, then head back to the east coast,” he told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly in an interview this week. “A couple shows in New Brunswick, I think like six in Nova Scotia and a couple in Prince Edward Island.”
Gallant says people can expect him to play songs off his album “Christmas Day on Planet Earth” which came out last November.
“We’re going to be playing just about all the songs off that fella,” he joked.
Gallant says he wanted to release a Christmas album for “many, many years.”
“I wanted to look at Christmas from a different perspective,” he said. “There’s a lot of celebratory songs, party kind of songs. There’s somewhat humorous songs, even for people who don’t necessarily like Christmas. There’s one on there called, ‘I’m Going to Have a Merry Christmas Even If It Kills Me!’”
Gallant describes both the album and the tour as “a lot of fun.”
“We have a lot of humor and lot of fun, high energy, great band. It’s a multimedia show. We have a huge screen on stage behind us. I like to think that there’s a lot going on and I think people will really enjoy it.”
“Christmas Day on Planet Earth” tells plenty of holiday stories, something Gallant says he also has a lot of.
“My mom and dad were very much into Christmas and made it a real traditional time of year. They sang in the choir and to me that kind of marked Christmas, you know, to hear them sing carols so they kind of put the Christmas spirit in our blood, so to speak,” he says. “I was really fortunate like that.”
"The Innkeeper’s Christmas Tour” has nine stops in all three Maritime provinces. Tickets can be purchased online.
