It’s been 12 years since Leslie Ann Conrad disappeared, and the RCMP say they are still working the case and are “committed to this investigation.”

"The last time we appealed to the public for information about Leslie's murder, some individuals did come forward with information." says Const. Dayle Burris. "We're hoping that there is still someone out there who can help us, and Leslie's family, to bring some closure to this incident."

Conrad was 45 years old when she was last seen by her family on Oct. 5, 2006. A hunter found her remains seven weeks later on Nov. 22, 2006 near Melanson Road in Kings County.

An extensive investigation ensued and it was determined that Conrad’s death was a homicide.

No criminal charges have ever been laid, however, and police continue to appeal to the public to come forward with information that might help them solve this case.

Anyone with information regarding the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Conrad should contact the RCMP Kings County District or RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes. People with information can also contact Nova Scotia, Crime Stoppers, or the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Information on the rewards program can be found online here.