Less-invasive approach to lung cancer to be introduced in New Brunswick

New Brunswick will soon introduce liquid biopsy – a less-invasive approach to lung cancer testing – through a new collaboration announced Monday morning in Moncton.

The Department of Health is working with the Vitalité Health Network, AstraZeneca Canada and ResearchNB to bring the innovative technology to the province.

Lung cancer testing in New Brunswick currently requires an invasive tissue biopsy – something that can be difficult for patients who are frail or have a tumour in a challenging location.

The liquid biopsy approach is for patients who might not be able to undergo a regular biopsy.

The process involves blood being drawn in a quick and easy manner and can be done close to where a patient lives, so they won't have to travel or spend time recovering.

Dr. Rodney Ouellette, medical director of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre's molecular genetics laboratory and a founder and senior scientist at the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute, said there are very few clinical labs in the country and none in Atlantic Canada have implemented this form of testing.

"This minimally evasive technique offers rapid insights into the patient’s cancer by identifying actionable mutations and other alterations that can guide personalized treatments," said Ouellette. "For patients unable to undergo tissue biopsy this new diagnostic tool provides a path forward."

The Department of Health is providing up to $175,000 for the 2024-25 fiscal year to implement the technology, while AstraZeneca is providing $100,000 to support the development of testing capacity at the centre’s molecular genetics laboratory.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said one in four cancer deaths in the province is due to lung cancer.

"Cancer screening is critical, but it's just one part of the equation, and we're also committed to supporting and improving the care and treatment for patients with lung cancer," said Fitch. "I just know it's going to be better for the patients and it's going to be quicker with a better pathway forward upon treatment."

