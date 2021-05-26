SYDNEY, N.S. -- Hockey fans from the East Coast are all familiar with the Maritimes' so-called big three making their mark in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But this year, there are some lesser-known players from our neck of the woods who are starting to make some noise.

"One of the best examples so far, is the defenceman from Colorado -- Ryan Graves," says John Moore, the owner of sportsandmoore.com.

With a goal and three assists, Graves, who hails from Yarmouth, N.S., is one of the highest-scoring defencemen in the postseason and his plus-minus rating of plus-nine is tops among all players.

Not bad for a guy some once considered a longshot to even make the big league.

"He's emerged now, and in fact he's one of the top scorers for defencemen now in the playoffs," Moore said. "This is something that I don't think Colorado really expected."

Summerside, P.E.I., native Noah Dobson is familiar to fans elsewhere in the Maritimes, too.

He was a key part of the Bathurst Titan's Memorial Cup win in 2018.

A year later in Halifax, he helped the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies do the same.

"He is an effortless skater and moves the puck so well," says Garreth MacDonald, the play-by-play announcer for the Halifax Mooseheads. "It's not a surprise, I guess, to see Noah Dobson getting some power-play time right now with the Islanders."

MacDonald says the emergence of guys like Dobson and Graves is a special thrill for people in their hometowns -- especially now, when we all need something to cheer about.

"I think it means a lot to both of those communities," MacDonald says. "It's real special to see these players that you got to watch grow up, before your eyes."

And while we've seen the Stanley Cup come to the Maritimes before, it could be extra special during these challenging times.

"Wouldn't that be a thrill? To see a Noah Dobson bringing a cup to Summerside, or Ryan Graves taking it home to the south shore?" Moore said.

If you were to extend things to guys who played in Maritime QMJHL cities, the list would grow so much longer.

One such player is leading the playoffs in scoring heading into Wednesday night's action, and it's not one of the Big Three of Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, or Brad Marchand. It's Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers, who of course led the Saint John Sea Dogs to a Memorial Cup win in 2011.